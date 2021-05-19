The Hayward High School Jazz Band and the Dean’s List Big Band will perform at the Hayward Middle School cafetorium Friday evening, May 21.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Includes 24 hour digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Includes digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Print and digital-only options for Sawyer County Record.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
The Hayward High School Jazz Band and the Dean’s List Big Band will perform at the Hayward Middle School cafetorium Friday evening, May 21.
The concert is free and open to the public.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
There are many saying that the economy is recovering and there are many job openings but few workers applying and one of the reasons is there is more incentive to stay on unemployment insurance with the $300 a week supplemental for those who lost their job because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What do you think? Should the $300 supplemental stop or should it continue?
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.