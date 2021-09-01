Volleyball practice

Hurricane varsity volleball players practice for the fall 2021 season. From right to left are Avery Poppe, Lily Eytcheson, Ana Johnson, Avery Wellauer, Brooke Quast and Riley Sprenger.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes varsity volleyball team opened its season by playing in two triangular meets on the road last week, and finished with one match win in each event.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Canes traveled to New Richmond for a nonconference invitational. The Canes lost to Amery 2-0, by set scores of 19-25, 19-25. They then lost to New Richmond 2-0, by scores of 11-25 and 13-25.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments