...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Price
and southeastern Sawyer Counties through 730 AM CDT...
At 700 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles west of Hawkins, or 10 miles northeast of Ladysmith, moving
northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Connors Lake and Loretta.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek
shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Receiving Heart O’ North All-Conference honors for the 2022 season are: (L-R) Sadie Campbell, second team; Madi Bergschneider, Allie Zawistowski and Riley Sprenger, all named to the first team.
Hayward Hurricanes girls softball team members received praise and awards including all-conference recognition for an outstanding spring 2022 season at a dinner Thursday, June 10, at the HHS Commons.
This year’s varsity team “reached new milestones,” said head coach Julie Zawistowski. They finished with a 22-3 won-lost record, moved up to finish second in the Heart O’ North Conference, and defeated Northwestern on the Tigers’ home field.
