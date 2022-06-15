All-conference softball players

Receiving Heart O’ North All-Conference honors for the 2022 season are: (L-R) Sadie Campbell, second team; Madi Bergschneider, Allie Zawistowski and Riley Sprenger, all named to the first team.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Hayward Hurricanes girls softball team members received praise and awards including all-conference recognition for an outstanding spring 2022 season at a dinner Thursday, June 10, at the HHS Commons.

This year’s varsity team “reached new milestones,” said head coach Julie Zawistowski. They finished with a 22-3 won-lost record, moved up to finish second in the Heart O’ North Conference, and defeated Northwestern on the Tigers’ home field.

