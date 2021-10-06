The Heart O’ North Conference champion Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team continued their winning ways as they took first place in the WIAA Division 2 regional playoffs at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Hayward carded 392 strokes, 26 strokes better than second-place Spooner at 418. Also qualifying for the sectional were Barron, third with 427, and Grantsburg, fourth with 463.

