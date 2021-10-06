The Heart O’ North Conference champion Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team continued their winning ways as they took first place in the WIAA Division 2 regional playoffs at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Hayward carded 392 strokes, 26 strokes better than second-place Spooner at 418. Also qualifying for the sectional were Barron, third with 427, and Grantsburg, fourth with 463.
A question about how local businesses did this summer season or visitor season. Typically we are talking about that time between Memorial Day in May to Labor Day in September and little beyond. It appeared that businesses were busy and reports were generally positive, but what do business owners say?
