A 29-year-old Webster man, Calvin Douglas Riley, was arrested by Sawyer County Sheriff’s officers and City of Hayward police officers Tuesday, Aug. 11, an arrest that completed an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the Sawyer County area.
Sheriff Doug Mrotek said that at approximately 1:48 p.m. Aug. 11 information was obtained that led to a traffic stop of a black 2004 BMW driven by Riley. The investigation indicated that Riley had been transporting a large amount of heroin to Sawyer County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.