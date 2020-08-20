A 29-year-old Webster man, Calvin Douglas Riley, was arrested by Sawyer County Sheriff’s officers and City of Hayward police officers Tuesday, Aug. 11, an arrest that completed an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the Sawyer County area.

Sheriff Doug Mrotek said that at approximately 1:48 p.m. Aug. 11 information was obtained that led to a traffic stop of a black 2004 BMW driven by Riley. The investigation indicated that Riley had been transporting a large amount of heroin to Sawyer County.

