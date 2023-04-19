strand obit

Henry ‘Hank’ A. Strand, age 80, of Hayward, Wisconsin peacefully moved into the arms of our Lord Jesus on April 7, 2023, at home surrounded by family. He died of broken heart syndrome 13 days after his wife of 47 years passed away.

Hank was born on January 12, 1943, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin the son of Henry and Flossie (Baxter) Strand. Hank graduated from Hayward High School in 1961, the youngest of seven children. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1962 stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington. He then joined the Army National Guard from 1962-1964 until his honorable discharge as rank of Private First Class. After the military he enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and working in partnership with his brother-in- law, Robert Sr. for Sabin Landscaping in Hayward.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments