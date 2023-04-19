...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding impacts caused by rain and snowmelt continue. Many
area road closures continue. High water conditions persist and any
additional precipitation could quickly result in a return to flood
conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis. In Wisconsin,
Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and
Washburn.
* WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows remain very high.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 159 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated rivers remain very
high due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is occurring in
the advisory area or impacts from previous flooding remain.
- Visitors to areas popular for waterfall viewing should expect
snow and ice covered trails and use caution with slippery
rocks, cliffs, and strong currents around waterfalls.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Henry ‘Hank’ A. Strand, age 80, of Hayward, Wisconsin peacefully moved into the arms of our Lord Jesus on April 7, 2023, at home surrounded by family. He died of broken heart syndrome 13 days after his wife of 47 years passed away.
Hank was born on January 12, 1943, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin the son of Henry and Flossie (Baxter) Strand. Hank graduated from Hayward High School in 1961, the youngest of seven children. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1962 stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington. He then joined the Army National Guard from 1962-1964 until his honorable discharge as rank of Private First Class. After the military he enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and working in partnership with his brother-in- law, Robert Sr. for Sabin Landscaping in Hayward.
