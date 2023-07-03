Henrietta Margaret Watson of rural Spooner, Wisconsin, died on June 29, 2023.
Henrietta was born in Mt. Calvary, WI, to Joseph Schaub and Anna Schaefer Schaub on October 28, 1926.
The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin... West central Iron County in northwestern Wisconsin... Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin... Northern Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin... * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 506 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sanborn, to 6 miles northeast of Namekagon, to near Seeley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Sanborn and Marengo around 510 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Mellen, Clam Lake, Glidden and Upson. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BAYFIELD, SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS, NORTHWESTERN IRON, NORTHEASTERN WASHBURN, ASHLAND, NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND NORTHERN SAWYER COUNTIES THROUGH 600 PM CDT... At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Madeline Island, to Sanborn, to near Round Lake, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Marengo around 500 PM CDT. Chippewa Flowage East around 515 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Mellen. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
A question to Sawyer County Record readers about the air quality, smoke, caused by Canadian wildfires.
