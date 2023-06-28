cossselman

Helena June (Bannon) Cosselman was born September 9, 1933 in Utica, NY. She was raised in the Mohawk Valley, Little Falls, NY. She graduated high school from St. Mary’s Academy in Little Falls. She was joined in marriage to Leon Cosselman on October 26, 1956. She raised two children, daughter Lee Ann Krause and son, Alan Cosselman. She received an associate’s degree from Cazenovia College in 1969 and went on to attend Syracuse University. She moved from Cazenovia, NY to Hayward in 2003 to live close to her daughter and son-in-law.

June had several careers during her life time. She had worked as a histological technician and a practical nurse. The position she held longest and from where she retired was as a quality control technician for Dielectric Laboratories, Inc. June enjoyed many hobbies over the years which included gardening, reading, fishing, crocheting and taking walks.

