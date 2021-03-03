Hayward Community Credit Union (HCCU) has stepped up to ease partial or full remote learning in the wake of COVID-19 by sponsoring more than 880 students and teachers at 18 schools in Sawyer and Bayfield counties with free access to a financial literacy resources called Banzai.

Banzai is an award-winning online program and library of articles, calculators and personal coaches. The resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.

