Miss Teen Rodeo Wisconsin

Samantha Kennell of Hawyard was recently crowned the new Miss Teen Rodeo Wisconsin 2021-2022,

 Photo by Bill Thornley

GLENWOOD CITY — Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, the Miss Teen Rodeo Wisconsin pageant took place in Glenwood City at the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo.

Among the talented contestants in the competition were Sara Ciesielski of Shell Lake and current Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo Queen Samantha (Sammie) Kennell of Hayward.

