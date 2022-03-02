Josie Nelson

Josie Nelson placed second in the women's 55-kilometer classic race. This photo was taken at a recent ski event in Seeley.

Hayward’s Josie Nelson finished second in the women’s 55-kilometer classic race Saturday in the American Birkebeiner.

She clocked a time of 3:29:05, finishing behind winner Delaney FitzPatrick of Minocqua, who was about six minutes faster.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments