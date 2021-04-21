Hayward Wolfpack FC will open its 2021 adult amateur soccer season Saturday, April 24, with a match against FC Minneapolis.

This game is part of the USASA Amateur Cup, a nationwide tournament consisting of the top non-professional soccer teams across the US. FC Minneapolis competes in the UPSL, a national semiprofessional league, and has two former Uganda National Team players on their squad.

