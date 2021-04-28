Hayward Wolfpack FC opened the season this past weekend in Osseo, Minnesota, and suffered a 7-1 loss to FC Minneapolis in the USASA Amateur Cup.
The Wolfpack opened the scoring when Kaden Bergman beat a defender and snuck the ball into the bottom right corner of the net in the sixth minute. The Pack kept the pressure on, missing a few good chances and hitting the crossbar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.