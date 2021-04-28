Hayward Wolfpack FC opened the season this past weekend in Osseo, Minnesota, and suffered a 7-1 loss to FC Minneapolis in the USASA Amateur Cup.

The Wolfpack opened the scoring when Kaden Bergman beat a defender and snuck the ball into the bottom right corner of the net in the sixth minute. The Pack kept the pressure on, missing a few good chances and hitting the crossbar.

