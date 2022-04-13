The Hayward Wolfpack FC soccer team returns to the field this week, looking to improve on their second-place finish in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League last year.

The Wolfpack return many of their All-League selections, and have added some strong talent this year, including former semi-professional players Mally Lumsden and Mark Fehringer, and current St. Scholastica standout Finnegan Huffington.

