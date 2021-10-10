The Greater Hayward House of Hope will hold a Charity Rummage Sale on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hayward Wesleyan Church, 10655 Nyman Ave. in Hayward.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Greater Hayward House of Hope’s rescue mission to help men overcome life controlling addiction issues.

