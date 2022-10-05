...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO
4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
VVA Chapter 1130 Vice President Cliff Korn presents donation to Library Director Molly Lank-Jones.
The Hayward Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 1130 recently presented a generous donation to the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library for a public computer. Chapter 1130 has purchased other public computers and an online camera in one of the Study Rooms to promote communication between members of the military services and their families. Use of the online camera in the library’s Study Room 2 has prompted Library Director Molly Lank-Jones to add a camera in Study Room 1 in the near future. A donor plate will indicate that the computer was purchased with a gift from the Hayward VVA Chapter 1130.
“Our library is grateful and proud that our local Chapter 1130 of the Vietnam Veterans of America recognizes the need for military personnel and their families to easily communicate with each other online. Of course, the cameras and computers are also a great asset overall to our community and visitors.”
