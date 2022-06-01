The Hayward United soccer 15U co-ed team competed in two games Sunday, May 22, at the Hermantown Jamboree in Hermantown, Minnesota.

Both games proved to be a struggle for Hayward United. No goals were scored in either match in chilly weather. The team is looking forward to its home invitational on June 4.

