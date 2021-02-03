The Hayward Hurricanes Nordic Ski Teams competed in just their second race of the season at the Northern Conference Championships for high school and middle school skiers on a cold Thursday, Jan. 28, at the American Birkebeiner start area trails in the Town of Cable.

The 6.45-kilometer course for high schoolers was the same as the course for the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Distance Championships slated for Feb. 13-14 at the same location.

