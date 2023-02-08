Hayward Hurricanes Nordic skiers raced in the Mt. Ashwabay Summit event Saturday, Feb. 4, near Bayfield.

Hayward junior Seth Becker took first overall in the 7K high school boys race in 30:29 and sophomore Greta Maki took first in the girls 7K race in 34:58.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments