Hayward Middle School skiers Warren Thompson, left, and Mitchell Nelson, right, top a hill during a 2.5-kilometer freestyle sprint race durng the Gitchi Gami Games at the American Birkebeiner start area Saturday, Jan. 25.
Members of the Hayward Nordic Ski Team competed in the Gitchi Gami Games Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26, at the American Birkebeiner start area in the Town of Cable.
The Games were hosted by Central Cross-Country Skiing (CXC) and the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) and included Super Junior National Qualifier and Youth Cup divisions for ages U8 through U23 and open races for middle school and high school skiers.
