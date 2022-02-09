On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Hayward Hurricanes Nordic ski team competed in the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Northern Conference Championships at the Birkebeiner start area trails in the Town of Cable.

Racers started at 15-second intervals and skied classical-style. The day was sunny but very cold, with an air temperature of 20 and winds of 18-30 mph.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments