The Hayward Middle School girls ski team took first place in the Northern Conference Championships at Cable. From left to right are Jael Lintula, Norah Werner, Julianna Lawrence, Marin Patnode, Corina Toshner, Cecelia Toshner, Brooke Berens, Miya McKay and Evelyn Morse. In back is Coach Darrell Morse.
Hayward Hurricanes skier Cassidy Judy zooms down the final hill at the Northern Conference Championships at Cable Feb. 1. She was Hayward’s second-place finisher in the girls race.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
Hurricanes skier Neel Dums enters the final stretch of the classic race at the Northern Conference Championships at the Birkie start venue. He was Hayward’s top finisher in the boys race.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
The Hayward Middle School girls ski team took first place in the Northern Conference Championships at Cable. From left to right are Jael Lintula, Norah Werner, Julianna Lawrence, Marin Patnode, Corina Toshner, Cecelia Toshner, Brooke Berens, Miya McKay and Evelyn Morse. In back is Coach Darrell Morse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.