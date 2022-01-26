Several members of the Hayward Hurricanes Nordic ski team competed in the Hodag Challenge at Rhinelander Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22-23.

Jakob Craig of Lakeland won the varsity boys 5K pursuit race in 15:07. Hayward finishers were Mason McKay, 37th in 18:27; Arlo Morse, 44th in 19:15; Mitchell Nelson 45th, 19:17; and Levi Bartz, 67th in 22:53.

