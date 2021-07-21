Hayward Community Schools Supt. Craig Olson told the Board of Education Monday, July 19, the school district is planning to have students attend school in person five days a week in the coming school year, with face coverings optional.

The first day for students will be Wednesday, Sept. 1. A virtual option will be offered to students in grades 6-12.

