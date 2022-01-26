At its quarterly planning meeting Monday, Jan. 24, the Hayward Community Schools Board of Education approved materials and a timeline for an informational campaign to acquaint school district voters with the issues prior to the April 5 facilities referendum.

A referendum information brochure will be posted on the school district website this week, along with a frequently asked questions sheet. Materials will be mailed to district electors during the week of Feb. 7-14 and kiosks will be placed around the community with referendum information.

