After taking a survey of parents, students and businesspeople, the Hayward Community Schools Board of Education on Monday, Feb. 1, voted to break with tradition and hold this year’s high school graduation on a Friday rather than the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.

Supt. Craig Olson said the survey indicated 50% of respondents would like to switch graduation to a Friday. Board member Mike Kelsey said 243 students/parents and 26 businesses responded to the survey.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments