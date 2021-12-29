A Joint Review Board Meeting held Monday, Dec. 20, concerning tax incremental district (TID) 5 created in 2018 and TID 6 created in 2020 in the City of Hayward revealed the increased valuation between the two TIDs since each was established is $3,829,600.

The increased valuation, also known as TID increment value, is valuation that can be taxed after the TID has been created. The resulting tax revenues can be used to underwrite infrastructure/development improvements in and near the TID area.

