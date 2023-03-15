...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible, except 12 to 18 inches in northeast Douglas
County and all of Bayfield County. Winds could gust as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band
and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Back Row: Kendra Gunn, Elianna Beckermann, Lainey Horsman, Sari Mavis, Nicole Nathan Front Row: Elsa Maki, Moira Euneau, Madison Paquin, Bijou Petersen
Nicole Nathan of Hayward Dance Experience announced that eight of her dancers competed in their first dance competition at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in Saint Paul, Minnesota the weekend of March 4-5, hosted by Legacy Dance Championships They placed 3rd Overall in their Division.
“They are called the Show Stoppers and they are 14 to 17 years old. They are required to take three or more dance classes per week: either jazz, ballet, hip hop, tap or Modern Recreational Class once a week, and a Technique Class once a week. They were required to audition to be on the performance/competition team back in August,” said Nathan.
