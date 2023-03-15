showstoppers

Back Row: Kendra Gunn, Elianna Beckermann, Lainey Horsman, Sari Mavis, Nicole Nathan Front Row: Elsa Maki, Moira Euneau, Madison Paquin, Bijou Petersen

 Photo submitted

Nicole Nathan of Hayward Dance Experience announced that eight of her dancers competed in their first dance competition at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in Saint Paul, Minnesota the weekend of March 4-5, hosted by Legacy Dance Championships They placed 3rd Overall in their Division.

“They are called the Show Stoppers and they are 14 to 17 years old. They are required to take three or more dance classes per week: either jazz, ballet, hip hop, tap or Modern Recreational Class once a week, and a Technique Class once a week. They were required to audition to be on the performance/competition team back in August,” said Nathan.

