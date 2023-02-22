Although none of the seven Hayward-Northland wrestlers at last weekend’s sectional tournament at Eau Claire North were able to advance to the state tournament, the team nonetheless concluded a successful 2022-23 season.

Hayward’s top finisher was 285-pound heavyweight Micah Butler, a sophomore, who narrowly missed a trip to state with a third-place finish. Just the first- and second-place finishers at the sectional advanced to this weekend’s state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

