Hayward Nordic skiers honored for season

Among the Hayward Nordic Ski Team members receiving awards for their 2019-20 season are (L-R) seniors Ben Becker, Isaiah Heyworth, Gabe Martin and Honyere DeMain; Ingrid Sokup, Maggie Martin and Anneliese Bauer.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Hayward 9th through 12th grade Nordic Team members received kudos and various awards from coaches, teammates and parents at a season wrap-up gathering Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Samuel C. Johnson Family Outdoor Center at Highway OO.

Coach Andrew Kreyer and the team seniors presented awards to:

