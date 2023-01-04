...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 9 to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs
Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
In the girls high school first heat, Kallen Clifford, 64, of Hayward Nordic lunges out of the starting line.
Hale Dums of Hayward Nordic took first place in the boy’s middle school Hayward Holiday Dash on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Birkie Start Line, east of Cable in the classic race with a time of 2:07.7, and coming in second was his teammate, Karl Nelson with a time of 2:13.8.
The skiers in the middle school and high school races skied several heats in the boys and girls divisions before completing the final heat to name the winners.
