Hale Dums of Hayward Nordic took first place in the boy’s middle school Hayward Holiday Dash on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Birkie Start Line, east of Cable in the classic race with a time of 2:07.7, and coming in second was his teammate, Karl Nelson with a time of 2:13.8.

The skiers in the middle school and high school races skied several heats in the boys and girls divisions before completing the final heat to name the winners.

