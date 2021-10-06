After a year without a fall tournament in 2020, the Hayward Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. hosted 441 avid musky hunters over the Oct. 1-3, 2021 weekend on 17 area lakes and flowages.
This year’s tournament saw 48 different anglers catch and release 56 muskies 34 inches or larger. The biggest was a 46-incher caught by Dennis Schultz of Eleva on a perch Depthraider Oct. 2 on the Chippewa Flowage—it was his first musky ever. He will receive a graphite replica of his fish.
A question about how local businesses did this summer season or visitor season. Typically we are talking about that time between Memorial Day in May to Labor Day in September and little beyond. It appeared that businesses were busy and reports were generally positive, but what do business owners say?
