After a year without a fall tournament in 2020, the Hayward Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. hosted 441 avid musky hunters over the Oct. 1-3, 2021 weekend on 17 area lakes and flowages.

This year’s tournament saw 48 different anglers catch and release 56 muskies 34 inches or larger. The biggest was a 46-incher caught by Dennis Schultz of Eleva on a perch Depthraider Oct. 2 on the Chippewa Flowage—it was his first musky ever. He will receive a graphite replica of his fish.

