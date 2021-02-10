At a Feb. 2 hearing in Sawyer County Circuit Court, Hayward area resident Adam Thomas Walker, 34, was sentenced to four years in prison plus six years supervised release for possessing 10 to 50 grams of heroin with intent to deliver April 21, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, Walker, of 11893W Hwy. B, Hayward, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a sheriff’s deputy on Highway B east of Moreland Road in the Town of Round Lake. Sawyer County K-9 “Oscar” alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle (amphetamine and dextro amphetamine) and to a marijuana roach that Walker threw out of the vehicle’s window onto the ground.

