...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and
Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
At a Feb. 2 hearing in Sawyer County Circuit Court, Hayward area resident Adam Thomas Walker, 34, was sentenced to four years in prison plus six years supervised release for possessing 10 to 50 grams of heroin with intent to deliver April 21, 2020.
According to the criminal complaint, Walker, of 11893W Hwy. B, Hayward, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a sheriff’s deputy on Highway B east of Moreland Road in the Town of Round Lake. Sawyer County K-9 “Oscar” alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle (amphetamine and dextro amphetamine) and to a marijuana roach that Walker threw out of the vehicle’s window onto the ground.
Okay, we're all hardy northern people here who've endured cold spells before, but do you have a limit? Is there a coldness, a low temperature, that you will just not endure and decide to stay inside, turn up the heat and watch the ice grow outside. How cold is too cold for you?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.