Appearing Dec. 3 before Judge John Yackel in Sawyer County Circuit Court, a 59-year-old Hayward area man, John Bahe Begay, was sentenced to 12 years in state prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for first-degree felony sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2016, in the Town of Hayward.

Begay was credited with 526 days in custody. When on supervised release following his prison term, he must not have any contact with the victim, or members of her family; not have any contact with minors without his agent’s prior approval, maintain absolute sobriety, not possess alcohol or drug paraphernalia or any controlled substance without a valid prescription.

