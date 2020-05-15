A 57-year-old Hayward man, Christopher Arthur Thannum, was arrested Saturday, May 9, on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated-sixth offense in Rusk County.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that at 4:56 p.m. Saturday, a state trooper responded to a report of a vehicle which had run into the ditch on County Hwy. O at Fire Lane Road northwest of Bruce. When the trooper arrived on scene he found the operator, Thannum, uninjured and standing outside of his vehicle. The vehicle had no damage.
