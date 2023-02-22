Steven Allen Klecker, 70, 12810W County Road T, Hayward, has been charged by Sawyer County authorities with possessing child pornography Jan. 4, 2022, in the Town of Lenroot.

Sawyer County sheriff’s officers received a tip from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that on Jan. 4 Klecker had uploaded a video from his e-mail that depicted child pornography.

