Hayward Lions Pre-Birkie

The Hayward Lions Club will host their 39th annual Pre-Birkie this Saturday, starting and finishing at Birkie Ridge field, off Highway 63, 2.5 miles north of Seeley.

Once again skiers will have the choice to stride or skate the short (26 kilometer) or long (42 kilometer) courses, with the first wave taking off from the start line at 9:30 a.m. Skiers will head up into the hills to connect with the Birkebeiner Trail and then return to Birkie Ridge.

