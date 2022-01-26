During National Love Your Library Month in February, the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community library in Hayward will present a special reading challenge called “For the Love of Reading” for all ages of readers.

Throughout February library patrons can participate in a two-part challenge. In part one they will track their reading time in minutes and earn a badge for every 60 minutes they read and log, for a total of up to 10 badges or 600 minutes.

