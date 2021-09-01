September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

“There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card,” said Ann Larson, assistant director and program coordinator. “Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.”

