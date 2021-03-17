The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library has announced the library will now be open to the public an additional day, on Mondays.

The library now will be open to in-person use Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition, hours have been adjusted to provide a consistent schedule. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.

