New study offers insights on boat buying and ownership
Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), and the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) recently announced results from a comprehensive study conducted by Left Brain Marketing, Inc. with individuals who purchased a boat in 2020 or 2021. The study was to better identify and understand the challenges associated with boat shopping and ownership.
“We will use this knowledge to help the industry understand how it can take better care of our boat owners and keep them in boating for the long term,” says MRAA president Matt Gruhn.
According to NMMA senior vice president of marketing and communications Ellen Bradley, “Findings from this study will help us, as an industry, improve and enhance all stages of a boater’s journey to purchase, and throughout their ownership experience.”
The top takeaways from the study include:
• Though finding a boat during the pandemic was difficult, boaters were satisfied with the shopping and purchase experience. However, they desire better product training at delivery.
• Boaters are often dissatisfied with the cost and turnaround time for dealer maintenance/service work.
• Buyers of used boats are as satisfied as are new boat purchasers, but far less likely to visit a dealer for maintenance or service work.
•Those who visit a dealer for maintenance or service are mostly happy with the work quality, but feel the cost and turnaround time are unreasonable.
• A vast majority of first time and repeat boat owners intend to remain in boating. However, underutilization and the cost of ownership are key risk factors for defection.
For more information, visit www.rbff-education.org.
New fire extinguisher regulation effective April 20
This spring, a new addition to the list for the annual spring boat commissioning is to check all disposable fire extinguisher dates of manufacture and their U.S. Coast Guard classification label.
A new U.S. Coast Guard regulation effective April 20 for disposable fire extinguishers mandates a 12-year expiration date from date of manufacture. Boaters can find the date stamped into the bottom of the bottle or near the UL label. If it is two digits, as in 08, that means 2008. Additionally, while the new regulation does not change the type or quantity or requirement for USCG approved fire extinguishers aboard, it does specify the minimum Underwriter Laboratory (UL) classification of extinguishers carried aboard certain vessels, depending on the model year.
The new rating number phases out older extinguisher classifications and refers to the size in square feet of the potential fire the device is suitable to extinguish.
Vessels less than 26 feet and model year 2017 or older may continue to carry older, dated or undated “B-I” or “B-II” disposable extinguishers. However, the new regulation requires replacement with newer class “5-B” or greater extinguishers when old extinguishers are no longer serviceable or 12 years since manufacture. Boats less than 26 feet and 2018 model year or newer must carry unexpired “5-B” “10-B” or “20-B” fire extinguishers.
Many retailers offer “10-B” class fire extinguishers, a good choice that exceeds U.S. Coast Guard minimum requirements for boats less than 26 feet, while providing more extinguishing coverage. For the required number and type of fire extinguishers for recreational boats up to 65 feet, visit BoatUS.org/Fire-Extinguishers.
For more information, visit www.uscgboating.org.
From the DNR
DNR seeks bear den locations for study
The DNR is asking the public to report known bear den locations to help with a new research study to analyze dens and generate estimates of black bear reproductive rates in bear management zones.
Dens are difficult to locate and public reporting will increase the study’s success and accuracy of the bear population model. The DNR requests as much information as possible about a den location and recent use without approaching or disturbing it. Den locations from prior years are useful since black bears occasionally re-use dens.
Office of Applied Science staff will collar female black bears and collect data such as the sex, weight and body measurements of the sow and cubs. Research begins at the end of February and continues until meeting collaring goals.
For more information, search “black bear study” on the DNR website.
DNR refunding wolf permit application fees
The DNR will refund the $10 application fee to customers who applied for a wolf harvest permit or preference point for the fall 2021 wolf harvest season, and restore all customers’ wolf preference point records to the fall 2021 pre-application status.
The DNR will send the $10 refund check via U.S. mail to the address on file in Go Wild. Applicants can update their address in Go Wild before Feb. 24. Please allow 4-6 weeks for delivery.
For more information, search “wolf hunting” on the DNR website.
USFWS announces $1.5 billion funding for recreation, conservation
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced $1.5 billion in annual funding through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) Program for state and local outdoor recreational opportunities, and wildlife and habitat conservation.
Known as Pittman-Robertson Dingell-Johnson/Wallop-Breaux, the program allocates excise taxes paid by hunters, anglers and boaters on hunting, shooting and fishing equipment, and boat fuel to all 50 states and U.S. territories.
Eligible states receive WSFR funds through formula-based permanent appropriations. The program bases distribution primarily on land and water area and the number of paid recreational hunting and fishing license holders in each state.
Wisconsin will receive $31.6 million in wildlife funds and $12 million in sportfish funds.
State listings for Fiscal Year 2022 are available on the WSFR webpage at www.fws.gov.
Fishing Reports
Hayward Bait (Levi): Walleye action is still somewhat slow. Anglers are catching fish with walleye suckers and medium shiners on tip-ups, and it is mostly an evening bite, just after dark in 15 to 35 feet. The fish are just off steep breaks and shallow humps. Anglers can start searching for walleye near spawning grounds, as they could start staging near or just off those sites.
Northern pike fishing is steady, with many anglers catching them with large suckers and medium and large shiners on tip-ups. The fish are shallow, in weeds, over the top of deep weeds and on deep humps in 5 to 15 feet. As with walleye, start searching near their spawning grounds, near creeks and shallow bays, as they will start staging nearby.
Crappie action is good. Many anglers still find them in 10 to 30 feet in deep basins, off steep drop-offs, and on any humps and structure, as well as along shallow weed lines in the evenings. Anglers are using crappie minnows, fatheads, waxies, and spikes, and some report success tipping tungsten jigs with plastics.
Bluegill fishing is steady in 5 to 20 feet, with fish hanging in shallow bays, on deep humps, over weeds tops and some with crappies suspending in deep water. Jigs tipped with waxies and small plastics are producing most of the catches.
Perch fishing is picking up, with anglers finding fish on sand flats and just off deep humps in 8 to 20 feet. Anglers report success is with small spoons and jigs tipped with crappie minnows, fatheads, rosy reds and waxies.
Happy Hooker (Greg), Quiet Lakes: The crazy weather patterns continue and fish are acting accordingly, remaining deep as the ice is thick and snow cover blocks light penetration.
Walleye action is slow, with fish in deep basins and relating to structure. Tipping jigging spoons with minnow heads is a typical approach this time of year. Deadsticking with another rod can also be good, using fatheads and crappie minnows on jigs and let it be still.
Northern pike action this time of year is sometimes sporadic and tip-ups work best to target these predators. Walleye suckers and shiners on treble and circle hooks under tip-ups set on weeds and deep weed edges are a mainstay all winter. Try to focus on green weeds, as most weed beds have died off and will not hold baitfish.
Crappie, bluegill and perch anglers should go micro this time of the season, as micros are the best bet for all panfish species. Tipping micro jigs and spoons with waxies, spikes and micro plastics are the best choice for catching fish, most all of which are schooling in deep water. Try to utilize high light situations, such as early afternoons and sunny days, when some light penetration pulls small bugs the panfish eat off soft bottoms.
The Wolter Report
There might be days when musky anglers feel as if there are no fish in the lake, though even anglers in the deepest slumps would likely acknowledge there are always at least a few around. The question of exactly how many muskies are in a lake, however, can be difficult to answer.
Muskies are hard to capture compared to other species, even for DNR survey crews. The best window to survey them is short and comes only once a year. However, each year we get estimates of the total number of adult muskies on a handful of area lakes.
Our most recent Sand Lake estimate comes from surveys conducted between 2019 and 2021. These surveys take multiple years, with the first to “mark” fish, and the second to “recapture” them.
The number of fish in the second sample have a mark from the first year that we can put into an equation to estimate the total number of muskies in the lake. This estimate only includes adults that exhibit some spawning behavior, which is what makes them vulnerable to capture. Our estimate for total adult muskellunge in Sand Lake in 2019-2021 was 75, or 0.08 adults per acre. This is lower than desired, though higher than the 42 adults in the last estimate in 2015. Estimates from earlier years were as high as 165 adults.
The low estimate of muskies in Sand Lake is concerning and indicates that a few things might be happening.
First, northern pike are becoming a bigger part of the fishery, possibly crowding out muskellunge during earlier life stages. Second, Sand Lake receives regular stocking of muskellunge fingerlings, but success is lower than we would like.
We do know some Sand Lake muskellunge leave the lake over the small outflow dam, having found PIT-tagged Sand Lake fish in Whitefish and Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) lakes.
Sand Lake received a stocking of some very large fingerlings in 2021. We hope these fish can help continue the trend of increasing numbers of adult muskellunge towards what we have historically seen there.
Outdoors Calendar
Feb.23-27: Slumberland American Birkebeiner week (715-634-5025).
Feb.28: Seasons close: cottontail rabbit.
March 1: Anglers must remove permanent ice shanties from WI-MN boundary waters.
March 3-6: World’s Longest Weenie Roast at Lakewoods Resort (715-794-2561).
March 6: General inland fishing season closes.
March 6: Trapping seasons close: mink; muskrat.
March 6: Anglers must remove permanent ice shanties from inland waters south of Highway 64.
March 12: Fat Bike Birkie (715-634-5025).
March 13: Anglers must remove permanent ice shanties from inland waters north of Highway 64.
March 15: Anglers must remove permanent ice shanties from Michigan boundary waters.
March 20: Crow season ends statewide.
