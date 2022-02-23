Groundhog Day is celebrated around the country, but here in Hayward, Wisconsin where spring is not just a season — it’s a lifestyle — we anticipate the news not so much from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, but from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, which held its 74th annual Groundhog Prognostication ceremony on Feb. 2 this year in Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square, with Mayor Paul Esser and other officials leading the ceremony.
It was good news here in the Badger state, because Jimmy the Groundhog did not see his shadow, whereas Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania did see his.
And Hayward can claim some of the credit in that early spring forecast because Jimmy the Groundhog is from Hayward.
Yes, indeed. Jimmy lives a good life at Wilderness Walk with his companion, Wilma the Groundhog.
Jonathan and Meagan Bonney, owners of Wilderness Walk, said Jimmy is now 4 years old and has been making the annual trek to Sun Prairie for the past four years.
“We physically bring him in a carrier in our car and he spends the night at Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse, makes his prediction, and then heads back home,” Meagan said.
She said Wilderness Walk has provided the groundhog for Groundhog Day in Sun Prairie for years.
“It started after the city used to capture a wild groundhog for the event and the mayor was subsequently bit in 2015. The USDA then notified the Business Improvement District (in Sun Prairie) that animals captured for exhibit was against the law. The event has been an ongoing annual event for 70-plus years, so they called in the professionals to provide a groundhog moving forward,” Meagan explained.
The Bonney’s have a passion for animals and “absolutely love the longstanding history of Wilderness Walk and the unique perspective of both native and exotic animals,” Meagan said.
She is a former banker and Jonathan, who grew up on Nelson Lake with his grandparents and family, owned a carpet cleaning business before they decided they wanted their own business together, along with their two children, Fenna and Riggs.
“We have two full-time staff that have 10-plus years of time here and they have taught us so much about the hard work that goes into caring for animals. It’s an all-day, every-day job to feed and clean for 126-plus animals. Each has their own needs,” Meagan said.
Jimmy and Wilma have an omnivore diet, containing the fatty acids required to maintain a healthy coat and vitamin E to encourage breeding. They also enjoy fresh carrots, lettuce and fruits.
Their Wilderness Walk habitat is located behind the bears and allows visitors to get very close to see them, Meagan said.
“It is worth noting that Jimmy is a pretty big deal in the meteorological community due to his consistently high accuracy rate on annual predictions,” said Jake King, Sun Prairie communications and diversity strategist.
