The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team traveled to Fredric on Thursday, Sept. 3, to play the co-op team of Luck-Frederic-Unity. The Canes won the match  with 211 strokes to Luck’s 238.

Junior Gillian Johnson led the Hurricanes with a 43, her all-time low score in competition. She placed first and earned five conference points. Her round included a birdie on the fifth hole with a 20-foot putt. 

