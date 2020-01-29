In a battle between two state-ranked boys hockey teams, the No. 2 Northland Pines Eagles skated by the No. 3 Hayward Hurricanes 3-1 Friday, Jan. 24, in the opener of the Pines Classic in Eagle River.
In Saturday’s consolation game, the Hurricanes defeated Mosinee 6-1 behind four goals by Blake Loder to take home the consolation title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.