In a battle between two state-ranked boys hockey teams, the No. 2 Northland Pines Eagles skated by the No. 3 Hayward Hurricanes 3-1 Friday, Jan. 24, in the opener of the Pines Classic in Eagle River.

In Saturday’s consolation game, the Hurricanes defeated Mosinee 6-1 behind four goals by Blake Loder to take home the consolation title.

