Hayward Hurricanes seniors on this year’s volleyball team were (L-R) Brea Lundsten, Emily Paffel, Holly Miller, Maddy Lyons, Kaly Crone, Kalista Cadotte, and Ciara Dennis.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Hayward Hurricanes volleyball players received kudos and awards from their coaches and families at a 2020 season recognition banquet Thursday, Nov. 5, at The Steakhouse & Lodge.

Head Coach Alicia Wiebe said she is “grateful that we got to play this year. With everything changing daily, the girls responded well and kept their heads up. We learned a lot about each other this season from teammates, coaches and everything in between. The greatest lesson we learned was about building relationships and friendships. These girls have built bonds that last a lifetime. Congratulations on a great season.”

