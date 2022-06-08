The Hayward Hawks baseball club will host the Chippewa Valley Bank Northern Lights Tournament Friday night through Sunday afternoon, June 10-12, at Larry Somerville Field.

The tourney will get underway Friday evening, when the Windfall Lake Loons play the Hayward Hawks at 6:30 p.m. The second game will feature the Minneapolis Cobras vs. the Holmen Features at 8:30 p.m.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments