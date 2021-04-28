The Hayward Hawks baseball club has announced its 2021 game schedule, which features 24 regular-season games beginning June 2, with 17 of those contests being at Larry Somerville Field.

The Hawks season will open June 2 on the road against the Osseo Merchants. The home opener will be on Friday, June 11, on the first day of the three-day Chippewa Valley Bank Tournament at Larry Somerville Field.

