Hayward area gymnast Arnica North competed in the USA Gymnastics-Wisconsin state meet in Waukesha March 25-28. She scored 8.5 in the vault, 7.4 in the bars, 6.7 in the beam and 8.45 in the floor exercise for a total score of 31.05.

Arnica trains with and competes for Deutsch’s Gymnastics Training Center, The Kipsters, in Rice Lake.

