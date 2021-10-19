Hayward Hurricanes senior golfer Gillian Johnson shot a 36-hole score of 93-95 to tie for 20th place in the WIAA Division 2 girls golf state championship tournament Oct. 11-12 at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
Spooner junior Sydney Greenfield shot a 94-95 to place 25th.
