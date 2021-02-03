The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team has drawn a bye in the opening round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs and will begin tournament action Friday, Feb. 12, when the second-seeded Canes host third-seeded Osceola.

The winner of that regional semifinal will advance to the regional finals Saturday, Feb.13, at the highest-seeded school.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments