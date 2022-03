The Hayward Figure Skating Club is excited to present their ice show “Skating through the 80’s” Saturday and Sunday April 2-3 at the Hayward Sports Center.

The show is choreographed and directed by head coach Heather Johnson, along with coaches Sara Middleman, Olivia Neas, Breanna Zogg and Elizabeth “Biz” DePew.

The skaters in the show range from first year skaters through high school. The club has two seniors this year: skater Elaina Hulquist and coach Olivia Neas.

“Come out to support your favorite skater, listen to some great music and enjoy the show,” said club spokeswoman Kathryn Von Arb.

Special guest skaters will be the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Synchronized Skating Team.

Show times will be 3 p.m. Saturday April 2 and 2 p.m. Sunday April 3. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for children 3-12 and free for children under three.

Flowers will be available for purchase at the sports center lobby.